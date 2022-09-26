DENVER (KDVR) — It might be the last week of September, but it doesn’t feel like it in Denver. Temperatures will hit the 80s for the next several days.

Monday evening will stay mild and dry. It will be a great night to spend time outside.

Colorado’s next shot of rain will move in on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms in the mountains and along the Palmer Divide.

Denver only has a 10% chance for an isolated shower or storm with better chances staying south and west of the metro.

Dry weather will return on Wednesday with more highs in the 80s.

Rain chances will push back in on Thursday and stay through the weekend. This storm system will bring the best chance for rain in Denver on Friday and Saturday.

The rain will cool temperatures back into the 70s by Friday.