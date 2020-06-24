Hot Wednesday ahead with isolated afternoon storms

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will move across eastern Colorado Tuesday afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk on the southeast Plains, where storms could turn severe with up to one inch hail and gusty winds.

Wednesday will be another hot day with afternoon storms. High temperatures will climb to 88 degrees with a 10-percent chance of isolated storms. Most places on the Front Range will stay dry and storms that do develop are not expected to become severe.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Thursday and Friday before warming into the 90s by the weekend.

Storm chances will stay in the forecast until next week.