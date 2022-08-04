DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says temperatures will heat up Thursday into the mid-90s in Denver. The record high is 102 degrees set in 1874. You can also expect a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

The mountains can expect a 30-50% chance of afternoon t-storms. The highest chances are south of Interstate 70.

Future radar Thursday 5 p.m.

Friday will be another hot one in the mid-to-upper 90s in Denver with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The next monsoon surge occurs Friday night through Sunday night.

Rain/thunderstorm chances increase (60-100%) in the mountains Friday afternoon and reach their peak Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. The highest chances occur south of I-70, especially the southern mountains.

These are mainly afternoon rain/t-storm chances. Do your outdoor activities in the morning.

Across the Front Range, Meteorologist Chris Tomer said there will be a 60% chance of rain/thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday afternoon with highs in the 80s.