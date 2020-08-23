Hot Temps and Smoky Skies

Similar conditions for the second half of your weekend, take care in the heat and haze once again. Sunday will start off comfortable but quickly heat back up to the upper 90s. Record high for today is at 98 degrees and we are looking to hit that.

Smoke continues to fill the skies and cause another air quality alert day and health advisories. Try to avoid prolonged or heavy activity outdoors, especially those with asthma or lung disease.

The mountains and plains may get lucky with a thunderstorm or two today but not looking too promising. Moisture gradually increase as we go through next week which means more cloud cover and a better chance for some storms.

Along with scattered storms returning to the forecast, temperatures drop off to be more seasonal on Thursday and Friday.