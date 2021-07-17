Hot sunshine with a few late day storms this weekend

We have typical summertime weather this weekend – mostly sunny, a few late day storms, and hot temps.

A few storms with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and small hail will be possible on the eastern plains while the vast majority of us will not see rain.

Along with the heat, we are still talking about the hazy and smoky skies.

We will enter a hot and dry stretch for next week. So, the low 90s will be our highs each afternoon. And, there will be some late day clouds with breezy conditions, but we look to stay dry.