Hot stretch to continue through next week in Denver area

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will continue to run above average, which is 89 degrees in Denver. We have reached 90 degrees or higher for nine straight days. July 1 was the only day so far this month in the 80s, at 88 for the high.

We will add to that hot, dry stretch with seven more days expected at 90 degrees or higher. That will keep the streak going through the end of next week, pushing the total to 16 consecutive days. The longest streak of consecutive days at 90 or higher is 24, set in the summer of 2012.

We will introduce a low chance for afternoon and evening showers starting on Sunday and continuing each day through Friday. Most places won’t see rain, but the increase in cloud cover and higher humidity will help to keep the temperatures in the lower 90s rather than closer to 100 degrees.