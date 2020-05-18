Hot start to week with temperatures close to 90 degrees

DENVER (KDVR) — Hot, dry and windy weather is moving into Colorado for the next several days.

Monday’s afternoon high temperature will be around 88 degrees. The record high on Monday is 93 degrees. It will be a dry and sunny day across most of the state. Winds will become gusty late Monday evening.

Tuesday will be windy and warm with temperatures reaching the upper 80s once again. There will be a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.

Wednesday will stay in the 80s with more gusty winds expected. There will be a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm but most places will stay dry.

Temperatures will cool back to the 70s on Thursday and Friday with mostly dry conditions.