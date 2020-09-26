Hot Saturday, Strong Cold Front Sunday

Another hot, even possibly record breaking record-heat, to start off your weekend. Saturday will be in the upper 80s with the record high in Denver at 90, from 2010. Today we will be staying dry with breezy winds, some gusts up to 30 mph.

A cold front will arrive late tonight putting us in the 60s for highs on Sunday! There will be more gusty winds and even a few passing rain showers. The best chance for those showers will be later in the afternoon and evening.

Next week is looking dry again with plenty of sunshine each afternoon. The good news is we are forecasting highs through the week in the 60s and low 70s. That’ll be more like fall with overnight lows in the 40s. October starts on Thursday!