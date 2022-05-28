DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a hot start to the holiday weekend but cooler temps and storms are coming.

Today is hot with highs nearing the 90-degree mark. Clouds and wind will build in through the day.

The first of a couple cold front moves in by Sunday so cooler, more seasonal highs tomorrow with scattered storms for the afternoon and evening.

Rain and storms stick around Memorial Day with cool temps in the 60s. Keep your outdoor plans this weekend but also keep an eye to the sky – some can get just a passing shower while others a heavy downpour with thunder and lightning.

The higher elevations are cold enough to see snow this weekend with light accumulations into Monday.

The cooler trend lingers into the middle of the week with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday staying in the middle 60s. Tuesday has good chances for showers and storms during the second half of the day. The rain can linger into Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

The sunshine returns on Thursday as highs return to seasonal averages in the upper 70s. Friday finishes off the week with mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the low 80s. There is a small chance for a shower late each afternoon.