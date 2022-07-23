DENVER (KDVR) – We start the weekend with one more hot day before we finally cool things off and scattered storms coming with it.

Denver will climb to the upper 90s again this afternoon with a 30% chance for scattered storms by the early afternoon.

Sunday will be the wetter day of the weekend with highs cooling to the upper 80s.

There will be widespread rain across the state through the afternoon and evening with burn scar flash flooding a concern.

Seasonal heat is back on Monday and Tuesday with isolated storms.

More moisture arrives midweek with a scattered storm chances and cooler 80s.