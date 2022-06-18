DENVER (KDVR) — Not a scorcher, but we are still feeling the 90-degree heat this weekend.

Sunday is cooler and more seasonal for those in the high country.

There will be scattered storms mainly in the mountains and across the western half of Colorado through the weekend.

A few of those storms could spill over onto the Front Range each afternoon.

If storms are strong enough, there will be flooding potential over the burn scars in the mountains.

Storm chances go down to isolated and the heat goes up to finish off the week.