Hot Holiday Weekend, Winter Cold Front Monday Night

We keep the high heat and 90s around for the holiday weekend. This will tie Denver’s all-time record for most 90-degree days in a year at 73.

Outdoor plans for the last weekend of summer? Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions but we do still have wildfire smoke hanging in the air. Both Saturday’s and Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the upper-90s, around record highs. The record Saturday is 98; Sunday is 97.

Labor Day starts dry and clear but a cold front moves through late in the evening. Winds pick up during the day ahead of the approaching front.

Temperatures plummet Monday night into Tuesday morning with a strong surge of wind and cold air mass. Clouds increase and rain showers will be possible across I-25.

Tuesday and Wednesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for a variety of changing weather conditions, including the 50-degree temp drop.

Rain showers continue in Denver on Tuesday morning while snow is expected in the foothills and mountains.

The rain in Denver turns to a rain/snow mix. Heavy, wet snow continues in the foothills and mountains with accumulating snow totals. Tree branches and plants are at risk.

Daytime highs fall all day in Denver from the 40s into the 30s. That’s a 50-degree temp drop from Monday!

Skies will gradually clear into Wednesday morning making our first freeze at 32° likely in Denver. Lows will be in the teens and 20s in the mountains and foothills.