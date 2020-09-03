Hot holiday weekend before temperatures tumble

DENVER (KDVR) — The heat will be on over the Labor Day weekend with plenty of sunshine each day. Temperatures will reach the 90s each afternoon through Monday. The hottest day is Saturday at close to the record high of 98 set in 2019.

Late Monday night, a strong cold front will slide into Colorado from the north. Clouds will increase and it will turn a little windy. There could also be a few late evening showers or even a thunderstorm.

Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. It will be dramatically cooler with a 40-degree drop to highs in the 40s! Temperatures will continue to drop later in the day and could get close to freezing by late at night.

Additionally, with this strong cold front comes a chance for rain and snow. The best chance for snow at this time will be in the mountains and foothills west of Denver. We have rain in the city. However, that forecast could change to include a rain/snow mix in Denver or even a period of snow. We’ll keep you updated on those possibilities.