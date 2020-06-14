Hot, high fire danger to end the weekend

High Fire danger continues heading into Sunday, as wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour will be possible across the state. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain above average as we end our weekend, with highs maxing out in the 90s across the Front Range, 70-80s in the High Country. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds through the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the Eastern Plains during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that form along the plains will be capable of producing strong wind, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

As we head into the new work week, dry and hot weather will continue through Wednesday. Highs will range from the 80-90s for the Front Range, 70-80s across the mountains with a mixture of sun and clouds. Conditions will stay breezy, keeping fire danger elevated.

Our next disturbance looks to move in by Thursday, knocking temperatures back into the low-80s for the Denver metro. There will also be a slight chance for a shower or two Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoon, although not everyone across the state will pick up the moisture. Temperatures look to remain above average heading into the next 7-10 days.