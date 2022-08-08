DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team forecasts a drier Monday with temperatures in the mid-80s in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins.

Last night’s thunderstorm complex delivered almost 3 inches of rainfall around Commerce City. This resulted in severe flash flooding.

Radar estimated rainfall Sunday night 8/7/2022.

The mountains north of I-70 will stay dry on Monday. A couple of afternoon thunderstorms are possible south of I-70. Temperature highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Across the Front Range, the monsoon goes on vacation through Saturday. Drier and hotter temperatures will be present. Moisture will start to increase on Sunday into next week.

The Pinpoint Weather Team predicts highs will be in the 90s Tuesday through Saturday. will be present. Moisture will start to increase on Sunday into next week. The Pinpoint Weather Team predicts highs will be in the 90s Tuesday through Saturday.