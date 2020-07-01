Watch
Hot, dry Thursday followed by stormy Fourth of July weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Weather conditions will stay hot and calm Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will be dry and breezy with an afternoon high temperature of 92 degrees.

Friday’s temperatures will stay hot in the low 90s. There will be a 10 percent chance of an isolated afternoon storm but most places will stay dry.

Wetter and cooler weather will move in Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures both days will be in the upper 80s with a 30 percent chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms.

Make sure to stay tuned to the forecast if you have plans to be outside this Fourth of July weekend.

Dry weather will return next week with high temperatures in the 90s.

