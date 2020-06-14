Hot, dry conditions to start the workweek

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will be staying in the 90s in Denver for the start of the workweek. It will also be windy again with southwest winds up to 20-25 mph at times.

You may notice smoke/haze on Monday as the southwest wind transports smoke from a wildfire burning in northern Arizona to our area.

The hot and windy weather will stick around through Wednesday keeping us dry and elevating fire danger across the region.

We will finally get some relief in the form of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

Temperatures will return to more seasonal levels in the low 80s.