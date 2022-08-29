DENVER (KDVR) — Monsoon season is over in Colorado which means dry and warm days are returning to Colorado.

Monday night will stay calm and dry with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Temperatures are expected to heat up to the 90s on Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and dry weather.

A 10% chance of rain will move in Wednesday afternoon with a high temperature of around 91 degrees.

Dry weather will stay for the end of the week and into next weekend with sunshine each day.

Temperatures will stay in the low 90s for at least the next week in Denver. The average high in Denver for this time of year is 85 degrees.