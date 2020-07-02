Hot and stormy for the 4th of July weekend in Denver area

DENVER (KDVR) — A few showers will try to move off the foothills west of Denver, but with dry air in place across the metro we will end up with gusty wind and little to no rain this evening.

Friday will bring morning sunshine, some wind and more hot temperatures in the low 90s. There will be a few late-day showers or thunderstorms. Some of those storms will contain lightning, wind and brief rain.

Unfortunately, the Fourth of July weekend brings slightly higher chances for late-day showers and thunderstorms. The timing for Denver and the Front Range will be from roughly 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Some of the storms will be slow-moving and could generate heavy rain. We need the rain. Hopefully, the storms will be east of the area, allowing for community firework displays to go off.

Next week brings the return of mainly dry conditions and hot temperatures with low 90s expected each afternoon through the end of the week.