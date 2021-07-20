Hot and smoky Tuesday; Monsoon surge Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting smoky sunshine on Tuesday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Expect a high 95 degrees. The record is 105 degrees set in 2005.

The mountains start with smoky sunshine then watch for a 30-40% chance for afternoon t-storms. Highs will be in the 80s.

The monsoon surges into Colorado Tuesday afternoon through Saturday. Afternoon thunderstorms with heavy rain could close Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, Thursday afternoon, and Friday afternoon.

In Denver, afternoon t-storms are possible Wednesday through Saturday. The best chances are Wednesday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. Highs both days will slip into the upper 80s.

It will be drier on Sunday.