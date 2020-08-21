Hot and hazy weekend with high fire danger

DENVER (KDVR) — We are expecting dry conditions over the weekend with smoke and haze that could be thick on Saturday morning. Fire danger will be high with light wind, low humidity and hot temps.

Your weekend afternoon readings will approach record levels in the upper 90s. The record highs on Saturday and Sunday are both at 98 degrees. We are forecast 97 on Saturday and 98 on Sunday.

Monday will bring another day with upper 90s and dry conditions and the chance at another record high which is 98 degrees.

We stay in the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. But, we are expecting more cloud cover which will help reduce the heat to the lower 90s. There is a low chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Our best chance for rain arrives on Thursday and Friday and will help get temperatures back into the upper 80s which is seasonal at this time of year.