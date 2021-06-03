Hot and dry weather pattern with little chances for rain

DENVER (KDVR) — We are looking at a stretch of mainly dry days along with some summer heat across metro Denver. We will be sunny on Friday with highs in the upper 80s on Friday. The normal high at this time of year for Denver is in the upper 70s.

On Saturday we could reach 90 degrees in Denver for the first time this year. Our average first 90 degree day is June 10th, so we could be early this year by a few days. Last year we reached our first 90 degree day on May 19th. There is also a low chance for an isolated late day storm.

We will have a few late day scattered storms on Sunday. Most of the storms could bring more wind than rain. Temperatures will in the middle 80s.

The forecast for temperatures for the next 10 days looks to stay in the warm mid to upper 80s, so we will be running above normal for a long stretch. The rain chances will remain low with only isolated storms on Monday, Thursday and Friday. That means the outlook is mainly dry.