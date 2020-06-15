Hot and dry Tuesday, cooler end to week

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday will be another hot and dry day on the Front Range.

Afternoon high tempertures will make it to 94 degrees with sunny skies and breezy winds. Denver’s average high temperature for this time of year is in the low 80s.

Wednesday stays dry with high temperatures around 92 degrees.

A big cool down moves in on Thursday with high temperatures only reaching the upper 70s. There will be isolated storm chances on Thursday afternoon.

Friday will stay mild with high temperatures in the 70s and scattered afternoon storms.

Temperatures will heat back up to the 80s by the weekend with isolated storm chances each afternoon.