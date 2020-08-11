Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Hot and dry; Temperatures heat back up into the 90s Tuesday

Weather Forecast

DENVER (KDVR) — After a brief cool down on Monday, temperatures will heat up to the 90s again on Tuesday afternoon. The high temperature in Denver will be around 93 degrees.  

There is a 10 percent chance for a few isolated storms on the Front Range on Tuesday afternoon. The best chance for storms will be on the Eastern Plains where a marginal risk for severe storms is in place. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail.  

Wednesday through Friday will be dry on the Front Range with high temperatures in the 90s each day.  

Isolated storm chances will return by the weekend with high temperatures close to 90 degrees.

