DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a hot Wednesday in the mid-90s across Denver and the Front Range. It will be dry and sunny in the morning with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

The central and northern mountains have a higher 60% chance of thunderstorms today with highs in the 70s.

Forecast radar at 5 p.m. Wednesday

A surge of moisture hits Denver on Thursday along with a cold front. Expect a 50% chance for afternoon t-storms.

Avalanche celebration and parade forecast

It will be a dry morning with a 50% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Expect warm highs around 86 degrees.

In the mountains, there will be a high chance at 70% for afternoon t-storms.

On Friday, our chance of afternoon t-storms drops to 40% with highs in the 80s.

Saturday through Monday feature dry mornings with isolated afternoon t-storms across the Front Range. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.