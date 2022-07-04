DENVER (KDVR) — A few thunderstorms will be possible along the Front Range and through metro Denver early in the evening on your holiday. Most storms will be east of the area by 9 p.m. allowing firework displays to proceed.

We will have another round of scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday in the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures look to stay hot with readings reaching the low to mid-90s.

Our best chance for needed rain arrives on Wednesday and Thursday with the possibility of more thunderstorm coverage late both days. We might be able to squeeze out half an inch of rain with some of the storms. And, the higher chance for rain will also help to reduce the heat with highs on both days in the upper 80s.

Storm chances diminish heading into the weekend with only isolated thunderstorms possible on Friday and Sunday. Your Saturday is looking dry. It will also be the hottest day ahead with forecast highs in the middle to upper 90s.

Rain chances increase again at the start of next week and that will reduce the hot summer temperatures again as we dip back into the upper 80s and take a break from the sizzling 90s.