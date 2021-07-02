Hit-and-miss storms shouldn’t ruin Fourth of July weekend plans

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be fewer showers and thunderstorms this evening moving across metro Denver and the Front Range. The storms will head east by around 9 p.m. and then slowly end on the far eastern plains.

There is still the potential that a storm or two could drop heavy rain. However, we will not see the widespread flooding that we saw on Thursday.

The Fourth of July holiday weekend will include plenty of sunshine early each day. It will be hot, with afternoon readings reaching the upper 80s to low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. There is also a low chance for a few storms each late afternoon and early evening. The storms will drift east of the Front Range in time for firework displays on Sunday evening.

We will have a few more storms possible on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Again, the chance of getting rain both days is remote, and the warm temperatures will be sticking around, too.

We will finally enter a dry period, with the rest of next week mainly sunny and turning hot with several days in the hot low to mid 90s.