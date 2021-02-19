Highs surge into the 40s in Denver; Snow hits the Front Range Saturday night

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunshine and 44 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins on this Friday. Breezy on the west side of town near the Foothills.

The mountain can expect scattered snow showers today. About 1 inch of accumulation at the ski areas. Highs in the teens and 20s.

A second part of the storm system arrives on Saturday with 2-6 inches in the mountains. 1-3 inches possible in Denver by Saturday night. Most of Saturday is dry in Denver.

Sunday looks cloudy early then turning sunny with highs around 40.

Near 60 on Monday and Tuesday. It’s the warm before the next storm system.

Another storm system hits Wednesday-Thursday with snow for Denver and colder temps.

Future radar 10pm Saturday.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Sunday.