Highs reach the 50s Thursday; Unstable pattern continues with rain and snow chances

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny to partly sunny skies on Thursday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. There is a 10% chance of an afternoon rain shower. Highs will be in the low 50s.

The mountains can expect snow developing. One to three inches of accumulation in the Central and Northern Mountains. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

Another one to three inches on Friday in the mountains. The biggest accumulations occur in the Southern Mountains with 6-12 inches on the high peaks and up to 14 inches at Wolf Creek.

We are forecasting rain/snow showers in Denver on Friday, 40% chance. No significant snow accumulation. Light accumulation in the Foothills and across the Palmer Divide. Highs in the 40s.

Much drier and warmer on Saturday-Monday. 50s and 60s. Close to 70 on Monday.

March goes out like a Lion with a chance for snow on Tuesday. This could push us into the number one position for “snowiest March on record”. Stay tuned. We’re only 2.7″ away from the #1 position.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Saturday.

