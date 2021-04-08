Highs near 70 degrees Thursday with high fire danger; temperatures drop nearly 20 degrees Friday

​DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday will be another mild day on the Front Range with high temperatures in the upper 60s. There will be mostly sunny skies and dry conditions with gusty afternoon winds.

Fire danger will be high Thursday with strong winds, low humidity, and mild temperatures. A Fire Weather Warning has been issued for the northern Front Range and northeast plains through 7 p.m. Winds will gust up to 35mph.



Winds will stay breezy on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Colorado will stay dry on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs near 70 degrees.

A cold front will knock temperatures into the 50s on Sunday with a 10% chance of showers moving in by Monday. A chance of snow arrives mid next week.