Highs near 70 before storm system brings rain, snow to Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) -- Wednesday will be even warmer than Tuesday with a high temperature of 68 degrees in Denver. Skies will be mostly sunny with dry conditions with breezy winds up to 30 mph.

Thursday will be another warm day on the Front Range with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s. Winds will be gusty with clouds building during the afternoon and evening.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in on Friday. This will bring scattered rain and snow showers to the Front Range.

Snow accumulation is possible in some spots but the storm system is still too far out to know exact totals. The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

Drier weather moves back in by Saturday morning. High temperatures will slowly heat up through the weekend, reaching the 50s again by Sunday.