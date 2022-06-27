DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting morning sunshine in Denver on Monday with a 20% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be around 85 degrees.

We also have an Air Quality Warning in effect for high afternoon ozone levels.

Air Quality Warning for high ozone Monday 6/27.

The central and northern mountains start partly sunny with a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Monsoon flow Monday 6/27.

The southern mountains have on/off rain/thunderstorms most of the day, with a 90-100% chance. Expect cooler highs with some snow on the 14ers.

Tuesday through Wednesday will be a touch drier across Colorado as the monsoon reloads. The mountains could still see a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms.

The next monsoon surge arrives Thursday through Monday with higher chances for afternoon t-storms in the mountains and across the Front Range. Plan on doing outdoor activities in the morning.

Avalanche Parade Thursday

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said it will be a dry, sunny morning with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs will be around 90 degrees.

Avalanche Parade forecast valid 6/30.

