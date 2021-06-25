Highs in the 70s with showers and storms through the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Another cold front heads our way today which will keep showers and thunderstorms across the state.

A few storms could reach the severe side with gusty winds, small hail, and lightning.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today with highs in the upper 70s across eastern Colorado.

The cooler 70-degree temperatures will be sticking around through Monday. And, so will the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Saturday brings a decent chance for rain. The possibility for showers decreases on Sunday and Monday.

Headed out hiking this weekend? Be sure to do so early before the storms and possible lightning by lunchtime.

The rest of next week is looking dry at this point, with a slow warming trend back into the low to mid-80s as we head into the start of July.