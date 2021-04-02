Highs in the 70s through Monday with record warmth on Easter

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting 73 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins today with sunny to partly sunny skies. The mountains stay dry with highs in the 50s.

The normal high in Denver right now is 59 degrees.

Saturday looks sunny state-wide. The Spring Melt continues in the mountains. Across the Front Range, highs reach the mid-70s.

Easter stays dry statewide with Denver highs breaking the daily record at 77 degrees. The daily record is 76 set in 1967. The warmest Easter on record is 83 degrees set in 1963.

Monday is also abnormally warm near 80. The record high is 82 set in 1991.

The next chance for rain occurs on Tuesday at 10%. Highs drop into the 60s.