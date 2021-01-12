Highs in the 60s Wednesday, gusty winds move in Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Warm and dry weather will continue on the Front Range on Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 60 degrees in Denver. The record high in Denver on Wednesday is 69 degrees, set in 1996.

Winds will increase in the northern mountains Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front gets closer to Colorado. The front will swing through early Thursday morning, cooling afternoon highs to the upper 30s. We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday because of gusty winds.

Winds will gust up to 75 mph in the mountains Wednesday night through Friday morning and will reach up to 50 mph on the Front Range. A High Wind Watch has been issued for parts of Northern Colorado throughout Thursday.

The mountains will see a few scattered snow showers on Thursday with only a 10% chance in the lower elevations.

Denver’s next best chance to see a few snow showers will come on Saturday with highs in the 30s.