Highs in the 60s before cool down starts; Heavy snow possible this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting one last dry day with a high of 65 degrees in Denver and the Front Range. Sunshine with high cloudiness.

The mountains start dry then snow develops tonight into Wednesday. 2-4 inches of accumulation.

We are expecting a rain/snow mix in Denver and across the Front Range overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning’s rush hour.

Then there will be a break in the action.

Another cold front arrives Thursday-Friday with 2-4 inches of mountain snow. Rain/snow mix possible in Denver on Thursday. Then snow showers on Friday with light snow accumulations across the I-25 Corridor. Colder highs.

We are focused on a larger storm system for Saturday-Sunday. Heavy snow accumulations possible in Denver, Eastern Plains, Foothills, and Palmer Divide. A foot or more possible in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins by Sunday night. Colder highs in the 20s and 30s.

Future radar showing heavy snow Saturday night.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer