Highs in the 50s Friday; dry, mild weekend ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front will push through Colorado on Friday morning keeping winds gusty and cooling temperatures. Denver’s high temperature is expected to stay in the low 50s with winds up to 30mph.

There is a chance for a few scattered showers Friday morning as the cold front moves through. The best chances for snow will stay in the northeast mountains with a few light rain showers on the eastern plains.

The forecast for this weekend is looking fantastic. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s with sunshine and dry conditions. Winds will be breezy on Sunday afternoon.

Shower chances move back in late Monday evening and continue through the rest of next week. Temperatures will be cold enough at times for these showers to fall as snow. It is too far out to know exactly how much snow will fall on the Front Range but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.