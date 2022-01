DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting some morning fog on Friday then sunny skies across the mountains and Front Range. Highs will reach around 42 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday look sunny and warmer with highs around 50 degrees.

Monday looks dry with increasing clouds and highs in the 50s.

A stronger cold front arrives Tuesday-Wednesday with a chance for snow accumulation. The impact includes the mountains, Foothills, Denver, and the Eastern Plains. Overnight lows could drop below zero.