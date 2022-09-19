DENVER (KDVR) — Abundant sunshine is here to kick off the workweek helping highs heat back up into the 90s.

Highs will be over 10 degrees above average with a light wind.

In the high country, winds will be gusty with a 10% chance for an isolated storm.

Tuesday is just as hot with highs hovering around the 90-degree mark before a cold front moves in.

Clouds arrive in the afternoon with some spotty storms west.

Wednesday will be 20 to 30 degrees cooler with highs struggling to get out of the upper 60s.

Cloudy skies and rain showers stay in the forecast through Thursday.

Sunshine returns on Friday with seasonal highs in the upper 70s. This weekend looks fantastic with highs staying in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.