Highs drop into the 70s Friday, jump back into the 90s Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — A cold front is pushing through Colorado early Friday morning. This will bring gusty morning winds and will cool temperatures into the 70s for the afternoon.

Friday will be sunny and dry across Colorado. Winds will relax by midday as the front passes further south.

High temperatures will heat right back up to near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and dry conditions.

A big cool down will move in Monday and Tuesday with highs cooling to the 60s in Denver. Some of Colorado’s mountains will see snowfall Monday and Tuesday.

Dry and warm weather will return by Wednesday and Thursday.