High winds slow tonight, then cooler with snow on New Year’s Eve

DENVER (KDVR) – High winds continue to fuel the Marshall Fire this evening as gusts can be upwards of 80 mph. The brisk winds will pull back into the foothills a few hours after sunset and the high wind warning expires at 11 p.m. Clouds will partially build in tonight as lows dip into the lower 20s. The mountains continue to pick up snow tonight.

A large storm pushes in on Friday evening, bringing snow and cold temperatures to the metro area. The metro area will start to get snow by 5 p.m. after highs make it to the upper 30s. Snow will become moderate through New Year’s Eve and then lighten through Saturday morning.

8-16 inches new snow in Summit County, Eisenhower Tunnel, Winter Park

1-2 feet Western Slope ski areas, Aspen/Snowmass, Crested Butte

1-3 feet San Juan Mountains, Purgatory, Silverton, Wolf Creek

2-6 inches Denver, I-25, Front Range, Eastern Plains

3-8 inches foothills

Much cooler conditions are expected on Saturday with highs struggling to get out of the teens. Clouds do clear out and sunshine is back for the start of the new year. Dry weather returns for the week ahead with temperatures back to the 50s.