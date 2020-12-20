High Winds for Mountains, Mild Temps for All

It was a windy and chilly start to our weekend and we continue with the gusty conditions today along the foothills and northeast mountains. High Wind Warning through this evening for gusts upwards of 75 mph – secure loose items and be aware of blowing snow!

Besides the wind, it is a sunny and dry day with mild temperatures in the 50s.

We continue with the sunny, dry, and mild skies into early next week. A strong cold front arrives Tuesday night with a chance of some light snow and much colder temperatures on Wednesday.