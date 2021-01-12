High Wind Watch for Wednesday, Thursday; Two chances for snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny skies today with highs around 55 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Light wind.

The mountains stay sunny with light wind and highs in the 20s and 30s.

A High Wind Watch is posted for Wednesday and Thursday. Mountain gusts to 85mph. Front Range gusts between 25-50mph. This is a downsloping wind so temperatures will initially be very warm. Turning colder behind a cold front for Thursday.

Snow is likely in the Mountains between Wednesday and Thursday. 1-4 inches for the Central and Northern Mountains. 0-1″ for Denver and the Front Range.

Snow tapers-off by Thursday afternoon.

Dry and sunny on Friday.

Another fast moving cold front hits on Saturday afternoon. 1-4 inches of Mountain snow. A few snow showers for the Denver area with a dusting possible.

Another cold front hits Sunday-Monday with a chance for snow in the Mountains and across the Front Range.

Forecast snow totals Wednesday-Thursday.

Forecast wind gusts on Thursday.