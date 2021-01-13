High Wind Warning through Friday; Two chances for snow

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a windy 48 hours across Colorado. Between noon today and early Friday, wind gusts could reach 90mph on the Divide, 75mph in the Foothills and off Highway 93, 50-60mph across the Northeastern Plains, including the I-76 corridor, and 25-50mph in Denver and across the I-25 corridor.

This is a Chinook wind and tends to warm the air significantly. Highs reach 60 degrees in Denver today.

A cold front races through late tonight into early Thursday. Snow is possible in the mountains. A few snow showers possible in Denver very early Thursday.

Drier by midday Thursday with sunshine by midday. Colder highs in the 30s.

Friday looks dry but gusty in the morning. Less wind by afternoon.

Another cold front arrives on Saturday. Light mountain snow. A few snow showers possible in Denver by afternoon-evening.

Drier on Sunday.

Another snow chance by Monday-Tuesday.

Forecast snow totals between Wednesday night and Thursday.