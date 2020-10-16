High wind event hits wildfires tonight; cold front hits Denver on Sunday

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — High winds hit the Divide and Foothills tonight through Saturday.  Gusts of 40-80 miles per hour for 12-24 hours straight.  Areas included: Estes Park, RMNP, Cameron Pass, Glen Haven, Nederland, Red Feather Lakes.  Critical wildfire danger.

High clouds and dry conditions today in Denver and across I-25.  High of 68 degrees.

Mountain highs today in the 50s and 60s.  Dry, high clouds.

Saturday features a strong downsloping wind, dry, high fire danger.  Temps heat up into the 70s, relative humidity drops.

Sunday looks partly cloudy with a cold front.  Breezy.  Highs around 62.

Most of next week looks dry, unfortunately.  Highs in the 60s and possibly 50s.

Forecast wind gusts overnight into Saturday morning.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

