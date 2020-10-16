High wind event hits wildfires tonight; cold front hits Denver on Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — High winds hit the Divide and Foothills tonight through Saturday. Gusts of 40-80 miles per hour for 12-24 hours straight. Areas included: Estes Park, RMNP, Cameron Pass, Glen Haven, Nederland, Red Feather Lakes. Critical wildfire danger.

High clouds and dry conditions today in Denver and across I-25. High of 68 degrees.

Mountain highs today in the 50s and 60s. Dry, high clouds.

Saturday features a strong downsloping wind, dry, high fire danger. Temps heat up into the 70s, relative humidity drops.

Sunday looks partly cloudy with a cold front. Breezy. Highs around 62.

Most of next week looks dry, unfortunately. Highs in the 60s and possibly 50s.

Forecast wind gusts overnight into Saturday morning. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.