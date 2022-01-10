High pressure dominates Colorado’s forecast this week

DENVER (KDVR) — After 2-3 solid weeks of an active storm track and heavy mountain snow, this week will be a complete reversal of fortune. We are forecasting a mostly dry and warmer than normal week.

In Denver, it will be dry and sunny on Monday with highs around 50 degrees. The normal high right now is 45 degrees.

The mountains will stay dry, with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Frequent high clouds move in Tuesday-Friday, and temperatures will continue to warm. A high of 60 degrees is possible on Thursday.

The only cold front of the week arrives on Friday with a 20% chance of rain/snow showers. The Central and Northern Mountains could see 1 inch or less of snow accumulation with the arrival of the cold front.

Front Range temperatures will drop to about 40 degrees on Friday.