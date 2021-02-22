Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

High near 60 in Denver Monday, Tuesday with Chinook Wind; snow arrives Wednesday night

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting warm temperatures near 60 degrees today and Tuesday in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins thanks to Chinook Winds.  Sunny to partly sunny skies.

These winds stay strong at 30-70mph across the high mountains and Foothills.

The mountains stay mostly dry today and Tuesday.  The exception is the Northern Mountains could see a snow shower or two, 20% chance.

A storm system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning.  1-4 inches possible in Denver.  3-6 inches in Boulder, Foothills, and Palmer Divide.

Back to sunshine by Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Another storm system possible in the mountains Friday-Saturday with light snow accumulation.

We stay mostly dry in Denver and across the Front Range this weekend.

Snow forecast between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Snow forecast Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

