DENVER (KDVR) — Highs in the upper 90s are back in Denver today with isolated afternoon storms. Highs will near the triple digits out on the eastern plains with afternoon clouds.

Storm chances are better on Friday afternoon along the Front Range and eastern plains. High temperatures hit the mid-90s at the end of the week with late-day clouds.

Heading into the weekend, highs remain in the 90s with small storm chances on Saturday afternoon. High heat is here on Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. Monday kicks off the workweek with sunny skies and small storm chances. Highs Monday near record highs in the upper 90s.

Highs will hover in the mid-90s for the middle of next week. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with small chances for storms on Tuesday afternoon. Winds could become breezy in the afternoon.