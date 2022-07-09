DENVER (KDVR) — After a new record high of 100 degrees, lows will stay warm on Saturday night with clear skies.

Lows end up near the 70-degree mark with lighter winds. High heat is still here on Sunday with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. The plains could reach triple digits.

Isolated storms are possible on Sunday afternoon, with clouds building during the second half of the day.

Monday kicks off the workweek with mild highs in the middle 80s with extra clouds and chances for late day showers and storms. Temperatures are closer to seasonal averages on Tuesday as temperatures hit the upper 80s with small afternoon storm chances.

Wednesday is hot and dry with mainly sunny skies and highs in the middle 90s. It gets even hotter on Thursday and Friday with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 90s, near 100 degrees.

Friday has the small chance for a shower or storm. Saturday kicks off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and hot highs in the upper 90s.