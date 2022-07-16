A bright and hazy orange sunset silhouettes the Denver, Colorado skyline against the Foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

DENVER (KDVR) – Skies will slowly clear in Denver tonight with mild lows in the mid-60s. High heat is back in the forecast for Sunday with temperatures reaching the upper 90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a light afternoon breeze.

Monday kicks off the workweek with what looks to be the 4th 100-degree day for Denver. This should break the current record of 99 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

There is a small chance for a late-day shower with a breezy afternoon wind. Tuesday will see highs in the middle 90s with sunny skies and small storm chances. Wednesday is similar to Tuesday with small storm chances and highs in the mid-90s.

Thursday has better chances for late-day storms as highs remain in the middle 90s. Friday is a carbon copy with afternoon storm chances, highs in the mid-90s and sunny skies. Saturday kicks off our next weekend with the best chances for late-day storms, high in the middle 90s and partly cloudy skies.